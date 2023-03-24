A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Region bracket final. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Houston vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Houston vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

Miami has a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog of +280 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston vs Miami Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total four times.

Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have hit the over five times.

The 74.9 points per game the Cougars average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

Houston has a 14-6 record against the spread and a 22-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

The Hurricanes' 79.1 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 56.6 points, Miami is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

