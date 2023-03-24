The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 122-111 win against the Suns, Schroder tallied 13 points.

With prop bets in place for Schroder, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 13.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.4 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.0 PRA 18.5 19.8 20.4 PR 14.5 15.2 15.4 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.0



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Dennis Schroder has made 4.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.9% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 3.5 threes per game, or 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Thunder have conceded 116.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.9 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 37 26 2 6 3 1 2 2/7/2023 32 10 2 3 0 0 0

