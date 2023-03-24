D'Angelo Russell's Los Angeles Lakers face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Russell, in his most recent action, had 26 points, six assists and two blocks in a 122-111 win over the Suns.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.0 19.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.9 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.4 PRA 29.5 27.3 28.3 PR 23.5 21.1 21.9 3PM 3.5 2.7 2.9



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Thunder

The Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 116.3 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder have conceded 46.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 25.9 assists per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/3/2022 36 27 3 6 2 0 1 10/23/2022 26 6 3 6 0 0 1 10/19/2022 35 20 5 2 2 1 1

