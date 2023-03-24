Austin Reaves plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last time on the court, a 122-111 win over the Suns, Reaves tallied 25 points and 11 assists.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 12.3 18.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 3.5 Assists 5.5 3.0 5.8 PRA 29.5 18.3 27.7 PR 23.5 15.3 21.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 6.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Reaves' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.

Defensively, the Thunder are 19th in the NBA, allowing 116.3 points per game.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the league, conceding 46.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 20th in the league, conceding 25.9 per game.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 25 19 0 4 1 0 1 2/7/2023 7 0 1 1 0 0 0

