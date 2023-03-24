Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 122-111 win versus the Suns, Davis put up 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Below we will look at Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 25.9 26.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.4 12.6 Assists 3.5 2.6 2.8 PRA 44.5 40.9 41.7 PR 41.5 38.3 38.9 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.6 shots per game, which adds up to 14.6% of his team's total makes.

Davis' Lakers average 105 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 116.3 points per game, which is 19th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Thunder have given up 46.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 29th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 20th in the NBA, giving up 25.9 per game.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 31 13 8 2 0 1 2

