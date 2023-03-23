The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) and Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) play at Honda Center on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Jets took down the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have put up a record of 3-4-3. They have totaled 28 goals, while their opponents have scored 35. They have gone on the power play 21 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (19.0% of opportunities).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Jets 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-285)

Jets (-285) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Jets (-0.8)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (23-38-10 overall) have posted a record of 10-10-20 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 29 points (11-4-7) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 16 games and they've earned two points (0-14-2) in those contests.

When Anaheim has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 10 points (3-11-4 record).

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 33 times, earning 44 points from those matchups (20-9-4).

Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 15 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 58 games, going 15-34-9 to record 39 points.

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 2.55 31st 11th 2.81 Goals Allowed 4.01 32nd 20th 30.3 Shots 28.6 28th 11th 30.7 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 22nd 19.8% Power Play % 16.2% 30th 2nd 83.7% Penalty Kill % 72.4% 30th

Ducks vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

