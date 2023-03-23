Ducks vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) at Honda Center on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Jets knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Ducks vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-230)
|Ducks (+195)
|6
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 65 times this season, and won 18, or 27.7%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 6-23 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +195 on the moneyline.
- The Ducks have a 33.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6 goals 45 of 71 times.
Ducks vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|216 (21st)
|Goals
|181 (31st)
|202 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|285 (32nd)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (30th)
|34 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|66 (31st)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- In the past 10 games, Ducks' games average 7.6 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Ducks' 181 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Ducks have given up 285 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -104.
