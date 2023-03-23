The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) at Honda Center on Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3. The Jets knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last game, while the Ducks are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Ducks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-230) Ducks (+195) 6

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 65 times this season, and won 18, or 27.7%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 6-23 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +195 on the moneyline.

The Ducks have a 33.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6 goals 45 of 71 times.

Ducks vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 216 (21st) Goals 181 (31st) 202 (11th) Goals Allowed 285 (32nd) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 32 (30th) 34 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (31st)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

In the past 10 games, Ducks' games average 7.6 goals, 0.7 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Ducks' 181 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Ducks have given up 285 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -104.

