The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a victory and the Ducks off a defeat.

The Jets-Ducks matchup can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, so tune in to catch the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3 Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/4/2022 Jets Ducks 5-2 WPG 11/17/2022 Jets Ducks 3-2 WPG

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 4.0 goals per game (285 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 71 22 36 58 66 28 41.8% Troy Terry 64 20 33 53 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 71 9 33 42 43 33 - Mason McTavish 70 16 25 41 27 23 41.1% Frank Vatrano 71 17 18 35 26 19 41.2%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are giving up 202 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The Jets' 216 total goals (three per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players