How to Watch the Ducks vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a victory and the Ducks off a defeat.
The Jets-Ducks matchup can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, so tune in to catch the action.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|12/4/2022
|Jets
|Ducks
|5-2 WPG
|11/17/2022
|Jets
|Ducks
|3-2 WPG
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 4.0 goals per game (285 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 28 goals over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Trevor Zegras
|71
|22
|36
|58
|66
|28
|41.8%
|Troy Terry
|64
|20
|33
|53
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|71
|9
|33
|42
|43
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|70
|16
|25
|41
|27
|23
|41.1%
|Frank Vatrano
|71
|17
|18
|35
|26
|19
|41.2%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are giving up 202 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The Jets' 216 total goals (three per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Kyle Connor
|72
|27
|46
|73
|35
|36
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|70
|15
|53
|68
|55
|31
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|72
|38
|23
|61
|37
|56
|48.2%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|64
|24
|32
|56
|43
|32
|49.8%
|Blake Wheeler
|63
|15
|35
|50
|24
|38
|48.1%
