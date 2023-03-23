The Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3) will visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-38-10) on Thursday, with the Jets coming off a victory and the Ducks off a defeat.

The Jets-Ducks matchup can be seen on ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3, so tune in to catch the action.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and TSN3
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/4/2022 Jets Ducks 5-2 WPG
11/17/2022 Jets Ducks 3-2 WPG

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks allow 4.0 goals per game (285 in total), 32nd in the league.
  • The Ducks have 181 goals this season (2.6 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 28 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 71 22 36 58 66 28 41.8%
Troy Terry 64 20 33 53 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 71 9 33 42 43 33 -
Mason McTavish 70 16 25 41 27 23 41.1%
Frank Vatrano 71 17 18 35 26 19 41.2%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets are giving up 202 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
  • The Jets' 216 total goals (three per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 72 27 46 73 35 36 25%
Joshua Morrissey 70 15 53 68 55 31 -
Mark Scheifele 72 38 23 61 37 56 48.2%
Pierre-Luc Dubois 64 24 32 56 43 32 49.8%
Blake Wheeler 63 15 35 50 24 38 48.1%

