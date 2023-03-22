Troy Brown Jr. Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Suns - March 22
Troy Brown Jr. will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.
In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Troy Brown Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|7.3
|9.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|3.5
|Assists
|--
|1.2
|2.2
|PRA
|--
|12.6
|15.3
|PR
|11.5
|11.4
|13.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|2.4
Troy Brown Jr. Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.
- He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.
- The Suns are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.6 points per contest.
- The Suns concede 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Suns are fourth in the league, conceding 23.3 per contest.
- Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.
Troy Brown Jr. vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/19/2022
|21
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11/22/2022
|21
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
