Troy Brown Jr. will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

In his most recent game, a 111-105 win versus the Magic, Brown totaled 12 points.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Troy Brown Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 9.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.5 Assists -- 1.2 2.2 PRA -- 12.6 15.3 PR 11.5 11.4 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.4 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Troy Brown Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Troy Brown Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

He's connected on 1.4 threes per game, or 12.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

The Suns concede 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Suns are fourth in the league, conceding 23.3 per contest.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Troy Brown Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 21 3 2 1 1 0 1 11/22/2022 21 0 3 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.