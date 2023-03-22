The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1)

Lakers (+ 1) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



The Suns have put together a 35-33-3 ATS record this season compared to the 34-35-3 mark of the Lakers.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 53.5% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1 or more (49%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.2% of the time this season (34 out of 72). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (33 out of 71).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 29-14, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively Los Angeles is the eighth-ranked team in the league (116.4 points per game). On defense it is 21st (116.8 points allowed per game).

With 25.1 assists per game, the Lakers are 16th in the NBA.

The Lakers are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).

Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25% of Los Angeles' baskets are 3-pointers, and 75% are 2-pointers.

