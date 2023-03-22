Lakers vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 22
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 115 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (229.5)
- The Suns have put together a 35-33-3 ATS record this season compared to the 34-35-3 mark of the Lakers.
- Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 53.5% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1 or more (49%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 47.2% of the time this season (34 out of 72). That's more often than Phoenix and its opponents have (33 out of 71).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 29-14, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Offensively Los Angeles is the eighth-ranked team in the league (116.4 points per game). On defense it is 21st (116.8 points allowed per game).
- With 25.1 assists per game, the Lakers are 16th in the NBA.
- The Lakers are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).
- Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25% of Los Angeles' baskets are 3-pointers, and 75% are 2-pointers.
