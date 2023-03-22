The Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 111-105 win versus the Magic, Hachimura had eight points.

With prop bets available for Hachimura, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 11.7 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.4 Assists -- 0.9 0.5 PRA -- 17 13.6 PR 11.5 16.1 13.1 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Suns

Hachimura's Lakers average 105 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per game.

The Suns allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the NBA.

The Suns give up 23.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 28 30 5 1 1 1 0

