Malik Beasley and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Beasley, in his last appearance, had three points in a 111-105 win over the Magic.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Beasley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.0 11.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.2 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA -- 18.2 16.3 PR 14.5 16.6 15.2 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.3



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Suns

Beasley's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns allow 23.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Suns give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 35 14 5 4 2 0 0 11/18/2022 31 27 3 1 7 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.