Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (38-33) and the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis as a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Lakers defeated the Magic 111-105. With 35 points, Austin Reaves was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Austin Reaves 35 6 6 0 0 1 D'Angelo Russell 18 1 6 0 2 4 Anthony Davis 15 11 1 2 4 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up 25.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 55.9% of his shots from the floor.

Jarred Vanderbilt is the Lakers' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he contributes 8.1 points and 2.6 assists.

Malik Beasley gets the Lakers 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers receive 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 20.8 9.8 2.3 0.5 1.6 0.5 Austin Reaves 17.8 3.1 5.1 0.6 0.3 1.1 Dennis Schroder 14.3 2.2 5.4 1.0 0.1 1.2 D'Angelo Russell 12.5 1.9 4.4 0.5 0.5 2.1 Jarred Vanderbilt 7.4 7.1 2.1 1.4 0.2 0.3

