The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on March 22, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Los Angeles has a 26-16 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.6% from the field.

The Suns are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 20th.

The Lakers score an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles is 31-17 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers score 116.8 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (116.1). Defensively they concede 113.9 per game, 5.7 fewer points than away (119.6).

The Lakers pick up 1.4 more assists per game at home (25.8) than on the road (24.4).

Lakers Injuries