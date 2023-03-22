Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37), which currently includes three players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers prepare for their matchup against the Phoenix Suns (38-33) at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Lakers' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 111-105 victory over the Magic. Austin Reaves' team-high 35 points paced the Lakers in the victory.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.8 12.5 2.5 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Out (Ankle), Deandre Ayton: Out (Hip)

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 31-17 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

The Lakers are scoring 113.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is three fewer points than their average for the season (116.4).

Los Angeles hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) while shooting 34% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). It is making 1.8 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.1%.

The Lakers' 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in the league.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -1 229

