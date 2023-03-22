Lakers vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.
Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-1.5
|230.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 42 games this season that finished with a point total above 230.5 points.
- Los Angeles has a 233.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles has a 35-37-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Lakers have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|27
|38%
|113.4
|229.8
|111.6
|228.4
|225.6
|Lakers
|42
|58.3%
|116.4
|229.8
|116.8
|228.4
|232.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Lakers' past 10 games have hit the over.
- Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (18-18-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).
- The Lakers score an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
- Los Angeles is 30-18 against the spread and 31-17 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|37-33
|24-20
|35-36
|Lakers
|35-37
|26-25
|35-37
Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Lakers
|113.4
|116.4
|19
|8
|21-6
|30-18
|21-7
|31-17
|111.6
|116.8
|4
|21
|30-20
|20-9
|33-17
|20-9
