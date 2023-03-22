The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -1.5 230.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played 42 games this season that finished with a point total above 230.5 points.

Los Angeles has a 233.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles has a 35-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lakers have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Lakers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 27 38% 113.4 229.8 111.6 228.4 225.6 Lakers 42 58.3% 116.4 229.8 116.8 228.4 232.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Three of the Lakers' past 10 games have hit the over.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (18-18-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).

The Lakers score an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles is 30-18 against the spread and 31-17 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 37-33 24-20 35-36 Lakers 35-37 26-25 35-37

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Lakers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 21-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-18 21-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-17 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 116.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 30-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 33-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-9

