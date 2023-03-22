The Phoenix Suns (38-33) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Suns are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -1.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles has played 42 games this season that finished with a point total above 230.5 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 233.2-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.7 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles has a 35-37-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Lakers have come away with 23 wins in the 51 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 22-26, a 45.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Lakers Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 27 38% 113.4 229.8 111.6 228.4 225.6
Lakers 42 58.3% 116.4 229.8 116.8 228.4 232.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles has gone 6-4 over its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of the Lakers' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (18-18-0). On the road, it is .472 (17-19-0).
  • The Lakers score an average of 116.4 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.
  • Los Angeles is 30-18 against the spread and 31-17 overall when it scores more than 111.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 37-33 24-20 35-36
Lakers 35-37 26-25 35-37

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Lakers
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
21-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-18
21-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-17
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
30-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9
33-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.