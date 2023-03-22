Lakers vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Phoenix Suns (38-33) travel in Pacific Division action versus the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-1)
|229
|-110
|-110
|BetMGM
|Suns (-1.5)
|229.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Suns (-1)
|227.5
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|-
|227.5
|+100
|-120
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in league) for a -27 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average 229.8 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix is 36-34-1 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.
Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2800
|+1500
|+110
|Suns
|+475
|+240
|-2500
