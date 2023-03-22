The Phoenix Suns (38-33) travel in Pacific Division action versus the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in league) for a -27 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average 229.8 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Phoenix is 36-34-1 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2800 +1500 +110 Suns +475 +240 -2500

