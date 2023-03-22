The Phoenix Suns (38-33) travel in Pacific Division action versus the Los Angeles Lakers (35-37) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the third contest between these squads this season.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-1) 229 -110 -110 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-1.5) 229.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Suns (-1) 227.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - 227.5 +100 -120 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

  • The Suns' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.4 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The Lakers score 116.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 116.8 (21st in league) for a -27 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams average 229.8 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's point total.
  • Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.4 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Phoenix is 36-34-1 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has covered 34 times in 72 games with a spread this season.

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +2800 +1500 +110
Suns +475 +240 -2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.