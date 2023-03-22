The Los Angeles Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt included, face off versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 111-105 win over the Magic (his previous game) Vanderbilt put up two points and 10 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Vanderbilt, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.1 7.4 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 7.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.1 PRA -- 18.5 16.6 PR 15.5 15.9 14.5 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Suns

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Suns are 13th in the league, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 23.3 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns are fifth in the NBA, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 23 6 7 1 0 0 1 11/18/2022 27 6 11 8 0 0 0

