Dennis Schroder plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Schroder produced 12 points and five assists in a 111-105 win against the Magic.

If you'd like to place a wager on Schroder's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.7 14.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.2 Assists 3.5 4.6 5.4 PRA -- 19.8 21.9 PR 13.5 15.2 16.5 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.2



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Dennis Schroder has made 4.2 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 7.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Schroder's opponents, the Suns, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.

The Suns concede 111.6 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns allow 42.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 13th in the NBA.

The Suns concede 23.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 29 30 4 4 2 0 0 11/22/2022 20 0 0 1 0 0 1

