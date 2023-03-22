D'Angelo Russell Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Suns - March 22
The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Let's look at Russell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|19.5
|17.9
|17.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.1
|3.3
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.4
|PRA
|29.5
|27.2
|27.6
|PR
|22.5
|21
|21.2
|3PM
|3.5
|2.7
|2.7
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Suns
- Russell's Lakers average 105 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.
- On the glass, the Suns are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.
- The Suns give up 23.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/13/2023
|34
|17
|2
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11/9/2022
|33
|20
|2
|6
|4
|0
|0
|11/1/2022
|23
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
