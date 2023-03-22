The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 19, Russell put up 18 points, six assists and two blocks in a 111-105 win against the Magic.

Let's look at Russell's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.9 17.9 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.3 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.4 PRA 29.5 27.2 27.6 PR 22.5 21 21.2 3PM 3.5 2.7 2.7



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Suns

Russell's Lakers average 105 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Suns are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Suns give up 23.3 assists per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/13/2023 34 17 2 4 2 0 2 11/9/2022 33 20 2 6 4 0 0 11/1/2022 23 5 4 4 1 0 0

