Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Reaves, in his previous game (March 19 win against the Magic) posted 35 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.0 17.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.1 Assists 3.5 2.9 5.1 PRA 21.5 17.9 26 PR 17.5 15 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.1



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.3 per contest.

Reaves is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 42.7 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.3 per contest, fourth in the NBA.

The Suns give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2022 36 11 3 4 0 1 0

