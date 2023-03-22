Anthony Davis will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis, in his most recent time out, had 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks in a 111-105 win over the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Davis' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.8 26.6 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 13.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.7 PRA 43.5 40.8 42.5 PR 39.5 38.3 39.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Suns

Davis has taken 17.2 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 12.4% and 14.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105. His opponents, the Suns, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Suns have given up 42.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Conceding 23.3 assists per game, the Suns are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Suns give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2022 38 37 21 2 0 5 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.