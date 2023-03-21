The Calgary Flames (31-25-15) take on the Anaheim Ducks (23-37-10) at Honda Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with each team back in action after a loss. The Flames fell to the Los Angeles Kings 8-2 in their last outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have put up a record of 4-3-3. They have put up 31 goals, while their opponents have scored 32. They have gone on the power play 23 times during that span, and have capitalized with four goals (17.4% of opportunities).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Flames 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-215)

Flames (-215) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-1.0)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have posted a record of 10-10-20 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 23-37-10.

Anaheim has earned 29 points (11-4-7) in its 22 games decided by one goal.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in 15 games and they've earned two points (0-13-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has 10 points (3-11-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Ducks have earned 44 points in their 33 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal in 14 games has a record of 6-6-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 57 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 18th 3.11 Goals Scored 2.57 31st 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 2nd 35.3 Shots 28.8 27th 2nd 27.3 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 22nd 19.6% Power Play % 15.9% 31st 10th 81.8% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW

ESPN+, BSW, and SNW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.