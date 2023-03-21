The Calgary Flames (31-25-15) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-37-10) at Honda Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flames fell to the Los Angeles Kings 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Ducks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW

ESPN+, BSW, and SNW Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-215) Ducks (+185) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in 64 games this season, and won 18 (28.1%).

Anaheim is 7-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 35.1% chance to win.

Anaheim has played 38 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 221 (17th) Goals 180 (30th) 221 (16th) Goals Allowed 280 (32nd) 43 (19th) Power Play Goals 31 (31st) 44 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 64 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Four of Anaheim's last 10 outings have hit the over.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have scored 180 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 280 total goals given up (4.0 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

They have a -100 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

