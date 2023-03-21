Ducks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames (31-25-15) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-37-10) at Honda Center on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Flames fell to the Los Angeles Kings 8-2 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Ducks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-215)
|Ducks (+185)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in 64 games this season, and won 18 (28.1%).
- Anaheim is 7-27 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 35.1% chance to win.
- Anaheim has played 38 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|221 (17th)
|Goals
|180 (30th)
|221 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|280 (32nd)
|43 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (31st)
|44 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|64 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Four of Anaheim's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to tally an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.2 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.9 goals, 1.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have scored 180 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 280 total goals given up (4.0 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- They have a -100 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
