The Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

You can watch ESPN+, BSW, and SNW to see the Ducks try to defeat the Flames.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/10/2023 Flames Ducks 3-1 ANA
12/23/2022 Ducks Flames 3-2 (F/OT) CGY

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks' total of 280 goals allowed (four per game) is 32nd in the league.
  • The Ducks' 180 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 70 22 36 58 64 28 41.7%
Troy Terry 63 20 33 53 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 70 9 33 42 42 33 -
Mason McTavish 69 16 25 41 27 22 41.2%
Ryan Strome 70 13 22 35 31 27 43.8%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 221 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Flames' 221 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 71 29 33 62 30 31 54.5%
Elias Lindholm 69 20 40 60 28 36 56.7%
Nazem Kadri 71 21 28 49 43 32 47.7%
Rasmus Andersson 68 10 38 48 42 26 -
Mikael Backlund 71 17 30 47 38 52 51.5%

