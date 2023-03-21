The Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

You can watch ESPN+, BSW, and SNW to see the Ducks try to defeat the Flames.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/10/2023 Flames Ducks 3-1 ANA 12/23/2022 Ducks Flames 3-2 (F/OT) CGY

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 280 goals allowed (four per game) is 32nd in the league.

The Ducks' 180 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 70 22 36 58 64 28 41.7% Troy Terry 63 20 33 53 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 70 9 33 42 42 33 - Mason McTavish 69 16 25 41 27 22 41.2% Ryan Strome 70 13 22 35 31 27 43.8%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 221 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Flames' 221 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players