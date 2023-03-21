How to Watch the Ducks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Tuesday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
You can watch ESPN+, BSW, and SNW to see the Ducks try to defeat the Flames.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/10/2023
|Flames
|Ducks
|3-1 ANA
|12/23/2022
|Ducks
|Flames
|3-2 (F/OT) CGY
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 280 goals allowed (four per game) is 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks' 180 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|70
|22
|36
|58
|64
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|63
|20
|33
|53
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|70
|9
|33
|42
|42
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|69
|16
|25
|41
|27
|22
|41.2%
|Ryan Strome
|70
|13
|22
|35
|31
|27
|43.8%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 16th in goals against, allowing 221 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Flames' 221 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Flames are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|71
|29
|33
|62
|30
|31
|54.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|69
|20
|40
|60
|28
|36
|56.7%
|Nazem Kadri
|71
|21
|28
|49
|43
|32
|47.7%
|Rasmus Andersson
|68
|10
|38
|48
|42
|26
|-
|Mikael Backlund
|71
|17
|30
|47
|38
|52
|51.5%
