The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-10) host the Calgary Flames (31-24-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 20 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Kings are coming off a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Flames fell to the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime in their last outing.

Kings vs. Flames Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW

ESPN+, BSW, and SNW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-110) Flames (-110) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 62.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (22-13).

Los Angeles has a 23-13 record (winning 63.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

Los Angeles' 70 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 48 times.

Kings vs. Flames Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 233 (11th) Goals 219 (17th) 224 (18th) Goals Allowed 213 (13th) 56 (4th) Power Play Goals 42 (19th) 56 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (14th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles went over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Kings offense's 233 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

The Kings are ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 224 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +9.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.