Kings vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-10) host the Calgary Flames (31-24-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 20 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Kings are coming off a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Flames fell to the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime in their last outing.
Kings vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-110)
|Flames (-110)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 62.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (22-13).
- Los Angeles has a 23-13 record (winning 63.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.
- Los Angeles' 70 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 48 times.
Kings vs. Flames Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|233 (11th)
|Goals
|219 (17th)
|224 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|213 (13th)
|56 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (19th)
|56 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles went over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Kings and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 0.4 higher than their season-long average.
- The Kings offense's 233 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- The Kings are ranked 18th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 224 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 15th in goal differential at +9.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.