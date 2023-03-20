Kings vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 20
The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-10) host the Calgary Flames (31-24-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 20 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with each team back in action after a loss. The Kings are coming off a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Flames fell to the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime in their most recent game.
The Kings are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, putting up 35 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.7%).
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.
Kings vs. Flames Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kings 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.0)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (40-20-10 overall) have a 10-10-20 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Los Angeles is 14-4-7 (35 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times this season the Kings ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-4-3 record, good for five points.
- Los Angeles has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-7-3 record).
- The Kings are 35-6-4 in the 45 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 74 points).
- In the 25 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 13-10-2 to register 28 points.
- In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 31-15-5 (67 points).
- The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Kings went 6-4-4 in those matchups (16 points).
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|11th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|17th
|17th
|3.2
|Goals Allowed
|3.04
|13th
|10th
|32.6
|Shots
|35.6
|2nd
|4th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|27.1
|2nd
|6th
|24%
|Power Play %
|19.5%
|22nd
|24th
|75.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.3%
|7th
Kings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
