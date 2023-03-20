The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-10) host the Calgary Flames (31-24-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, March 20 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW, with each team back in action after a loss. The Kings are coming off a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Vancouver Canucks, while the Flames fell to the Dallas Stars 6-5 in overtime in their most recent game.

The Kings are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, putting up 35 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.7%).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.

Kings vs. Flames Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Kings 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-1.0)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (40-20-10 overall) have a 10-10-20 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Los Angeles is 14-4-7 (35 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times this season the Kings ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-4-3 record, good for five points.

Los Angeles has taken 11 points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-7-3 record).

The Kings are 35-6-4 in the 45 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 74 points).

In the 25 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 13-10-2 to register 28 points.

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 31-15-5 (67 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Kings went 6-4-4 in those matchups (16 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 17th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.04 13th 10th 32.6 Shots 35.6 2nd 4th 28.1 Shots Allowed 27.1 2nd 6th 24% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 24th 75.9% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 7th

Kings vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

