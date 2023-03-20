The Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW to catch the action as the Kings and Flames square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/22/2022 Kings Flames 4-3 (F/OT) LA
11/14/2022 Flames Kings 6-5 CGY

Kings Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kings are conceding 224 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
  • The Kings' 233 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 70 26 37 63 42 39 56.1%
Adrian Kempe 70 32 19 51 32 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 70 18 30 48 23 23 53.7%
Viktor Arvidsson 65 19 27 46 25 14 41.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • The Flames give up 3.0 goals per game (213 in total), 13th in the league.
  • The Flames' 219 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 70 28 33 61 30 31 54.5%
Elias Lindholm 68 20 39 59 28 36 57%
Nazem Kadri 70 21 28 49 43 31 47.7%
Rasmus Andersson 67 10 38 48 42 26 -
Mikael Backlund 70 17 29 46 38 51 51.6%

