How to Watch the Kings vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW to catch the action as the Kings and Flames square off.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/22/2022
|Kings
|Flames
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
|11/14/2022
|Flames
|Kings
|6-5 CGY
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are conceding 224 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- The Kings' 233 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|66
|22
|46
|68
|37
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|70
|26
|37
|63
|42
|39
|56.1%
|Adrian Kempe
|70
|32
|19
|51
|32
|21
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|70
|18
|30
|48
|23
|23
|53.7%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|65
|19
|27
|46
|25
|14
|41.4%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames give up 3.0 goals per game (213 in total), 13th in the league.
- The Flames' 219 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|70
|28
|33
|61
|30
|31
|54.5%
|Elias Lindholm
|68
|20
|39
|59
|28
|36
|57%
|Nazem Kadri
|70
|21
|28
|49
|43
|31
|47.7%
|Rasmus Andersson
|67
|10
|38
|48
|42
|26
|-
|Mikael Backlund
|70
|17
|29
|46
|38
|51
|51.6%
