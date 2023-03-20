The Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SNW to catch the action as the Kings and Flames square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNW

ESPN+, BSW, and SNW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/22/2022 Kings Flames 4-3 (F/OT) LA 11/14/2022 Flames Kings 6-5 CGY

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are conceding 224 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

The Kings' 233 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1% Anze Kopitar 70 26 37 63 42 39 56.1% Adrian Kempe 70 32 19 51 32 21 31.4% Phillip Danault 70 18 30 48 23 23 53.7% Viktor Arvidsson 65 19 27 46 25 14 41.4%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames give up 3.0 goals per game (213 in total), 13th in the league.

The Flames' 219 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Flames have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Flames have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Flames Key Players