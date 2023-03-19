The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) play the Orlando Magic (29-42) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Paolo Banchero of the Magic are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Magic

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Mavericks, 111-110, on Friday. Davis was their leading scorer with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26 10 3 0 1 0 Austin Reaves 16 5 2 1 1 0 Dennis Schroder 15 3 5 0 0 1

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up 26.1 points, 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds per contest.

Jarred Vanderbilt paces his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 8.2 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Beasley is putting up 13.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Dennis Schroder is putting up 12.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 22.1 10.6 2.2 0.3 1.7 0.5 Austin Reaves 16 2.7 5.2 0.7 0.4 1.4 Dennis Schroder 14.1 2.3 5.9 1 0.1 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 7.6 6.9 2 1.5 0.2 0.3 D'Angelo Russell 10.7 1.8 3.8 0.5 0.3 1.7

