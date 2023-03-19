Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Magic - March 19
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) play the Orlando Magic (29-42) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Paolo Banchero of the Magic are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Magic
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Mavericks, 111-110, on Friday. Davis was their leading scorer with 26 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|26
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Austin Reaves
|16
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dennis Schroder
|15
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis is putting up 26.1 points, 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds per contest.
- Jarred Vanderbilt paces his team in rebounds per game (7.8), and also averages 8.2 points and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malik Beasley is putting up 13.2 points, 1.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Dennis Schroder is putting up 12.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|22.1
|10.6
|2.2
|0.3
|1.7
|0.5
|Austin Reaves
|16
|2.7
|5.2
|0.7
|0.4
|1.4
|Dennis Schroder
|14.1
|2.3
|5.9
|1
|0.1
|1
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|7.6
|6.9
|2
|1.5
|0.2
|0.3
|D'Angelo Russell
|10.7
|1.8
|3.8
|0.5
|0.3
|1.7
