How to Watch the Lakers vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Orlando Magic (29-42) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, 2023.
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
- Los Angeles has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.
- The Lakers score just two more points per game (116.5) than the Magic allow (114.5).
- Los Angeles has a 26-14 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers are posting 116.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 116.1 points per contest.
- Defensively Los Angeles has been better in home games this year, ceding 114.2 points per game, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have played better in home games this year, averaging 10.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Out
|Foot
