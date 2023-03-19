The Orlando Magic (29-42) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, 2023.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally Sports

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Los Angeles has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.

The Lakers score just two more points per game (116.5) than the Magic allow (114.5).

Los Angeles has a 26-14 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 116.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 116.1 points per contest.

Defensively Los Angeles has been better in home games this year, ceding 114.2 points per game, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have played better in home games this year, averaging 10.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.

