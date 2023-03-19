The Orlando Magic (29-42) go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) at Crypto.com Arena on March 19, 2023.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).
  • Los Angeles has a 24-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.
  • The Lakers score just two more points per game (116.5) than the Magic allow (114.5).
  • Los Angeles has a 26-14 record when putting up more than 114.5 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • The Lakers are posting 116.9 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 116.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively Los Angeles has been better in home games this year, ceding 114.2 points per game, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.
  • In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have played better in home games this year, averaging 10.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.4% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Mohamed Bamba Out Ankle
LeBron James Out Foot

