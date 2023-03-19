Anthony Davis Injury Status - Lakers vs. Magic Injury Report March 19
Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37), which currently has three players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (29-42) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 9:30 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Lakers lost 111-110 to the Mavericks on Friday. Davis' team-high 26 points paced the Lakers in the loss.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|26.1
|12.5
|2.6
|Mohamed Bamba
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|6.8
|4.7
|1.0
|LeBron James
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|29.5
|8.4
|6.9
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Jalen Suggs: Out (Concussion)
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
Lakers Season Insights
- The Lakers average 116.5 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 114.5 the Magic allow.
- Los Angeles is 26-14 when scoring more than 114.5 points.
- The Lakers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 113.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.3 points fewer than the 116.5 they've scored this year.
- Los Angeles makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.0 fewer than its opponents (12.6). It is shooting 33.9% from deep (26th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.2%.
- The Lakers rank 23rd in the league by averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.
Lakers vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Lakers
|-6
|230
