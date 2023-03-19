Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37), which currently has three players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Orlando Magic (29-42) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 9:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Lakers lost 111-110 to the Mavericks on Friday. Davis' team-high 26 points paced the Lakers in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.1 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1.0 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Jalen Suggs: Out (Concussion)

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average 116.5 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 114.5 the Magic allow.

Los Angeles is 26-14 when scoring more than 114.5 points.

The Lakers have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 113.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.3 points fewer than the 116.5 they've scored this year.

Los Angeles makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.0 fewer than its opponents (12.6). It is shooting 33.9% from deep (26th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.2%.

The Lakers rank 23rd in the league by averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6 230

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.