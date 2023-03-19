Lakers vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) square off against the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.
Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-6.5
|231.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 38 of 71 games this season.
- Los Angeles has an average total of 233.5 in its outings this year, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 34-37-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won five of its six games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The Lakers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Lakers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|38
|53.5%
|116.5
|228.1
|117
|231.5
|232.3
|Magic
|28
|39.4%
|111.6
|228.1
|114.5
|231.5
|225.3
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Lakers have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 35 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 36 opportunities in road games.
- The Lakers score only two more points per game (116.5) than the Magic allow (114.5).
- Los Angeles has a 25-15 record against the spread and a 26-14 record overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Lakers vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|34-37
|4-2
|35-36
|Magic
|39-32
|23-14
|36-35
Lakers vs. Magic Point Insights
|Lakers
|Magic
|116.5
|111.6
|8
|26
|25-15
|13-5
|26-14
|10-8
|117
|114.5
|21
|17
|16-7
|31-12
|17-6
|25-18
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.