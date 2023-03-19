The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) square off against the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL. The matchup has a point total of 231.5.

Lakers vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -6.5 231.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 38 of 71 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.5 in its outings this year, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 34-37-0 this season.

Los Angeles has won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won five of its six games when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Lakers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Lakers vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 38 53.5% 116.5 228.1 117 231.5 232.3 Magic 28 39.4% 111.6 228.1 114.5 231.5 225.3

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Lakers have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 17 times in 35 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 36 opportunities in road games.

The Lakers score only two more points per game (116.5) than the Magic allow (114.5).

Los Angeles has a 25-15 record against the spread and a 26-14 record overall when scoring more than 114.5 points.

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Splits

Lakers and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 34-37 4-2 35-36 Magic 39-32 23-14 36-35

Lakers vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Magic 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.6 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 25-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-5 26-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-8 117 Points Allowed (PG) 114.5 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 16-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 17-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-18

