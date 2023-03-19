The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) face the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

SportsNet LA and BSFL Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Magic 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 6)

Lakers (- 6) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



The Lakers (34-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 47.9% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Magic (38-31-2) this year.

As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-1 against the spread compared to the 22-13-2 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 6-point underdog.

Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50.7% of the time this season (36 out of 71). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (34 out of 71).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Magic are 23-33, while the Lakers are 11-9 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 116.5 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 117 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.

This season, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.1 per game.

The Lakers have been coming up short in terms of threes this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (33.9%).

This year, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 75.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% three-pointers (24.9% of the team's baskets).

