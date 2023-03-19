Lakers vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) face the Orlando Magic (29-42) as 6-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 118 - Magic 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Lakers (- 6)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- The Lakers (34-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 47.9% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Magic (38-31-2) this year.
- As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-1 against the spread compared to the 22-13-2 ATS record Orlando racks up as a 6-point underdog.
- Orlando and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50.7% of the time this season (36 out of 71). That's more often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (34 out of 71).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Magic are 23-33, while the Lakers are 11-9 as moneyline favorites.
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 116.5 points per game on offense, Los Angeles is eighth in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 117 points per contest, which ranks 21st in the league.
- This season, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.1 per game.
- The Lakers have been coming up short in terms of threes this year, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (33.9%).
- This year, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers, accounting for 75.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.1% three-pointers (24.9% of the team's baskets).
