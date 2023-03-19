Lakers vs. Magic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) take the court against the Orlando Magic (29-42) at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Magic Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Magic Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-6)
|230
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-5.5)
|230.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-6)
|230.5
|-278
|+190
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-6.5)
|229.5
|-250
|+210
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 117 (21st in the NBA).
- The Magic have a -202 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.6 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 114.5 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.
- These two teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 231.5 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 34-35-2 ATS this season.
- Orlando has covered 38 times in 71 games with a spread this season.
Lakers and Magic NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1200
|-130
|Magic
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.