On Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (34-37) take the court against the Orlando Magic (29-42) at 9:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSFL.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSFL

SportsNet LA and BSFL Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (eighth in the league) and giving up 117 (21st in the NBA).

The Magic have a -202 scoring differential, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 111.6 points per game, 26th in the league, and are giving up 114.5 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

These two teams average 228.1 points per game combined, 1.9 less than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 231.5 points per game combined, 1.5 more points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles is 34-35-2 ATS this season.

Orlando has covered 38 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

Lakers and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1200 -130 Magic +100000 +90000 -

