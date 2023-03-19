The Vancouver Canucks (30-33-5) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10) at Honda Center on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 in their most recent outing.

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSW, and SNP Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-130) Ducks (+110) 7

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been made an underdog 63 times this season, and won 18, or 28.6%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 15-43, a 25.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played 38 games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.

Ducks vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 226 (12th) Goals 179 (30th) 255 (28th) Goals Allowed 278 (32nd) 51 (9th) Power Play Goals 31 (31st) 62 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 63 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Anaheim has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.8 fewer than this game's over/under of 7.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7 goals.

The Ducks' 179 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 278 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.

They have a -99 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

