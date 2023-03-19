Ducks vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (30-33-5) visit the Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10) at Honda Center on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 shootout triumph over the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 in their most recent outing.
Ducks vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-130)
|Ducks (+110)
|7
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been made an underdog 63 times this season, and won 18, or 28.6%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 15-43, a 25.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played 38 games this season that finished with more than 7 goals.
Ducks vs. Canucks Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|226 (12th)
|Goals
|179 (30th)
|255 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|278 (32nd)
|51 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (31st)
|62 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|63 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Anaheim has hit the over in four of its past 10 outings.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.2 goals over their last 10 games, 0.8 fewer than this game's over/under of 7.
- Over the last 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents averaged 2.2 more goals than their season game score average of 7 goals.
- The Ducks' 179 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 278 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd.
- They have a -99 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
