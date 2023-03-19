The Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP to catch the action as the Ducks look to take down the Canucks.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/8/2023 Canucks Ducks 3-2 (F/OT) VAN 11/3/2022 Canucks Ducks 8-5 VAN

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow 4.0 goals per game (278 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 179 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 69 22 36 58 64 28 41.7% Troy Terry 62 20 32 52 24 42 100% Cam Fowler 69 9 33 42 42 33 - Mason McTavish 68 16 25 41 27 22 41.3% Ryan Strome 69 12 22 34 29 27 43.6%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 255 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.

The Canucks' 226 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players