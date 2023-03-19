How to Watch the Ducks vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:13 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP to catch the action as the Ducks look to take down the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/8/2023
|Canucks
|Ducks
|3-2 (F/OT) VAN
|11/3/2022
|Canucks
|Ducks
|8-5 VAN
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow 4.0 goals per game (278 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 179 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|69
|22
|36
|58
|64
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|62
|20
|32
|52
|24
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|69
|9
|33
|42
|42
|33
|-
|Mason McTavish
|68
|16
|25
|41
|27
|22
|41.3%
|Ryan Strome
|69
|12
|22
|34
|29
|27
|43.6%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 255 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- The Canucks' 226 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|66
|32
|54
|86
|40
|51
|43%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|67
|25
|39
|64
|43
|47
|53.8%
|Quinn Hughes
|64
|5
|58
|63
|39
|47
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|67
|34
|27
|61
|19
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|60
|13
|33
|46
|18
|19
|39.1%
