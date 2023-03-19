The Vancouver Canucks (30-33-5) square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-36-10) at Honda Center on Sunday, March 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SNP, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Canucks took down the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Ducks are coming off a 7-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Over the last 10 outings for the Ducks, their offense has totaled 33 goals while their defense has allowed 32 (they have a 5-2-3 record in those games). In 23 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored four goals (17.4% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Sunday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Canucks 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-130)

Canucks (-130) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.1)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a record of 23-36-10 this season and are 10-10-20 in overtime matchups.

In the 21 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Ducks registered only one goal in 14 games and they've earned two points (0-12-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has 10 points (3-11-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Ducks have earned 44 points in their 33 games with at least three goals scored.

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 14 games this season and has registered 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 56 games. The Ducks finished 15-32-9 in those matchups (39 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.59 31st 29th 3.75 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 23rd 30.1 Shots 28.9 27th 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 10th 22.6% Power Play % 16.1% 30th 32nd 69% Penalty Kill % 72.6% 29th

Ducks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

ESPN+, BSW, and SNP

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

