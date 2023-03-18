Kings vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9), coming off a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360. The Canucks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in their last outing.
The Kings are 8-1-1 over their last 10 contests, putting up 36 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.7%).
Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Kings vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Kings 5, Canucks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (40-20-9 overall) have a 10-9-19 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- Los Angeles is 14-4-7 (35 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- In the eight games this season the Kings registered only one goal, they went 1-4-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles has finished 4-7-2 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).
- The Kings have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 35-6-4 in those games (to record 74 points).
- In the 25 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 13-10-2 to register 28 points.
- In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 31-15-4 (66 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to register 16 points.
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|10th
|3.35
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|11th
|17th
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.78
|30th
|10th
|32.5
|Shots
|30.3
|21st
|5th
|28.2
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|13th
|6th
|24.2%
|Power Play %
|22.2%
|11th
|22nd
|76.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.7%
|32nd
Kings vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
