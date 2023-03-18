The Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9), coming off a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Vancouver Canucks (29-33-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360. The Canucks fell to the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 in their last outing.

The Kings are 8-1-1 over their last 10 contests, putting up 36 goals while allowing 24 in that period. On 34 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (14.7%).

Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Kings vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Kings 5, Canucks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)

Kings (-190) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-2.1)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (40-20-9 overall) have a 10-9-19 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Los Angeles is 14-4-7 (35 points) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

In the eight games this season the Kings registered only one goal, they went 1-4-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has finished 4-7-2 in the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).

The Kings have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 35-6-4 in those games (to record 74 points).

In the 25 games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 13-10-2 to register 28 points.

In the 50 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 31-15-4 (66 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 6-4-4 to register 16 points.

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 10th 3.35 Goals Scored 3.34 11th 17th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.78 30th 10th 32.5 Shots 30.3 21st 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 30.9 13th 6th 24.2% Power Play % 22.2% 11th 22nd 76.2% Penalty Kill % 68.7% 32nd

Kings vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

