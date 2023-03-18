The Los Angeles Kings (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

You can see the Canucks-Kings matchup on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have given up 222 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.

The Kings' 231 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1% Anze Kopitar 69 26 37 63 41 38 56% Adrian Kempe 69 32 19 51 31 21 31.4% Phillip Danault 69 18 30 48 21 23 53.8% Viktor Arvidsson 64 19 27 46 25 13 42.1%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 253 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 28th in the league.

The Canucks' 224 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players