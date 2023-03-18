The Los Angeles Kings (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

You can see the Canucks-Kings matchup on ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, CITY, SNP, and SN360
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kings vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings have given up 222 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league action in goals against.
  • The Kings' 231 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 66 22 46 68 37 17 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 69 26 37 63 41 38 56%
Adrian Kempe 69 32 19 51 31 21 31.4%
Phillip Danault 69 18 30 48 21 23 53.8%
Viktor Arvidsson 64 19 27 46 25 13 42.1%

Canucks Stats & Trends

  • The Canucks' total of 253 goals given up (3.8 per game) is 28th in the league.
  • The Canucks' 224 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 32 goals over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Elias Pettersson 65 31 54 85 40 50 43.1%
Jonathan Tanner Miller 66 25 37 62 43 45 54.1%
Andrei Kuzmenko 66 34 27 61 19 27 -
Quinn Hughes 63 5 56 61 39 46 100%
Brock Boeser 59 12 33 45 18 19 40%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.