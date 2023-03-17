Friday's game features the Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the Drake Bulldogs (27-7) squaring off at MVP Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 74-71 victory for Miami according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:25 PM ET on March 17.

According to our computer prediction, Miami is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against Drake. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 146.5 total.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: Miami -1.5

Miami -1.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Miami -130, Drake +110

Miami vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami 74, Drake 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami vs. Drake

Pick ATS: Miami (-1.5)



Miami (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Miami has a 14-11-0 record against the spread this season compared to Drake, who is 15-16-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Hurricanes are 12-16-0 and the Bulldogs are 14-17-0. The two teams score an average of 154.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 contests. Drake has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

Miami Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (241st in college basketball).

Miami pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 29.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Miami connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

The Hurricanes' 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 92.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 219th in college basketball.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.2.

Drake Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 11.4 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 91st in college basketball, and giving up 63.9 per contest, 32nd in college basketball) and have a +388 scoring differential.

Drake wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 33.5 rebounds per game, 76th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.6.

Drake makes 8 three-pointers per game (104th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.3% from beyond the arc (32nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.6%.

Drake has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (21st in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than the 11.5 it forces (213th in college basketball).

