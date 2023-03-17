The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) go up against the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) on March 17, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.5% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

Los Angeles has a 21-7 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.5% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at fifth.

The Lakers score 116.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 113.3 the Mavericks allow.

Los Angeles has a 26-15 record when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have performed better in home games this year, posting 117.1 points per game, compared to 116.1 per game in road games.

When playing at home, Los Angeles is surrendering 5.3 fewer points per game (114.3) than away from home (119.6).

At home, the Lakers are draining 0.6 more treys per game (11) than in away games (10.4). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.5%).

Lakers Injuries