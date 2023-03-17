The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) have three players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 17 at 10:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Lakers suffered a 114-110 loss to the Rockets. Austin Reaves scored a team-high 24 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.1 12.6 2.5 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), JaVale McGee: Questionable (Ankle), Luka Doncic: Out (Thigh), Markieff Morris: Questionable (Knee), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Calf)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average 116.6 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 113.3 the Mavericks give up.

Los Angeles is 26-15 when scoring more than 113.3 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been scoring 113.3 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 116.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles hits 10.7 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34% from beyond the arc (26th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.1%.

The Lakers' 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 13th in the league.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 228

