The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) face the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 117 - Mavericks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)

Mavericks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Lakers (34-34-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Mavericks (25-42-3) this season.

Los Angeles (8-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (88.9%) than Dallas (7-6) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (53.8%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (48.6% of the time) than Dallas (54.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 11-8, a better record than the Mavericks have recorded (6-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA with 116.6 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 117.0 points allowed per game.

The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.1 dimes per game.

The Lakers, who are 25th in the league with 10.7 threes per game, are shooting just 34.0% from beyond the arc, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's buckets) and 35.2% threes (25%).

