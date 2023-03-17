Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) face the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 117 - Mavericks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Lakers (34-34-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Mavericks (25-42-3) this season.
- Los Angeles (8-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (88.9%) than Dallas (7-6) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (53.8%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (48.6% of the time) than Dallas (54.3%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 11-8, a better record than the Mavericks have recorded (6-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA with 116.6 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 117.0 points allowed per game.
- The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.1 dimes per game.
- The Lakers, who are 25th in the league with 10.7 threes per game, are shooting just 34.0% from beyond the arc, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's buckets) and 35.2% threes (25%).
