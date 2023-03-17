The Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) face the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Lakers 117 - Mavericks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Mavericks

  • Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (228)
  • The Lakers (34-34-2 ATS) have covered the spread 48.6% of the time, 12.9% more often than the Mavericks (25-42-3) this season.
  • Los Angeles (8-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (88.9%) than Dallas (7-6) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (53.8%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it in fewer games (48.6% of the time) than Dallas (54.3%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 11-8, a better record than the Mavericks have recorded (6-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles ranks eighth in the NBA with 116.6 points per game this year. At the other end, it ranks 21st with 117.0 points allowed per game.
  • The Lakers rank 15th in the NBA with 25.1 dimes per game.
  • The Lakers, who are 25th in the league with 10.7 threes per game, are shooting just 34.0% from beyond the arc, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75% of the team's buckets) and 35.2% threes (25%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.