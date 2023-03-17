On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Mavericks Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-4.5) 228 -195 +165 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 228.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-5.5) 226.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-5.5) - -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

  • The Lakers have a -32 scoring differential, putting up 116.6 points per game (eighth in the league) and allowing 117 (21st in the NBA).
  • The Mavericks score 113.9 points per game (16th in NBA) and concede 113.3 (15th in league) for a +39 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams rack up a combined 230.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These two teams surrender 230.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Los Angeles has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
  • Dallas has put together a 25-42-3 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +2200 +1200 -140
Mavericks +2800 +1100 -309

