On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW

NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Lakers have a -32 scoring differential, putting up 116.6 points per game (eighth in the league) and allowing 117 (21st in the NBA).

The Mavericks score 113.9 points per game (16th in NBA) and concede 113.3 (15th in league) for a +39 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 230.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams surrender 230.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Los Angeles has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.

Dallas has put together a 25-42-3 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1200 -140 Mavericks +2800 +1100 -309

