Lakers vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 17
On Friday, March 17, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) hit the court against the Dallas Mavericks (35-35) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Mavericks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Mavericks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-4.5)
|228
|-195
|+165
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-4.5)
|228.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-5.5)
|226.5
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lakers (-5.5)
|-
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a -32 scoring differential, putting up 116.6 points per game (eighth in the league) and allowing 117 (21st in the NBA).
- The Mavericks score 113.9 points per game (16th in NBA) and concede 113.3 (15th in league) for a +39 scoring differential overall.
- These teams rack up a combined 230.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams surrender 230.3 points per game combined, 2.3 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Los Angeles has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 36 times.
- Dallas has put together a 25-42-3 ATS record so far this season.
Lakers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1200
|-140
|Mavericks
|+2800
|+1100
|-309
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
