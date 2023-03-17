Friday's contest features the Kansas State Wildcats (23-9) and the Montana State Bobcats (25-9) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 17) at 9:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Kansas State.

According to our computer prediction, Montana State should cover the spread, which currently sits at 8.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 139.5 over/under.

Kansas State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kansas State -8.5

Kansas State -8.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -400, Montana State +300

Kansas State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 75, Montana State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Montana State

Pick ATS: Montana State (+8.5)



Montana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Kansas State is 20-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Montana State's 19-12-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 15-15-0 and the Bobcats are 14-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 149.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Kansas State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Montana State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +207 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (86th in college basketball) and allow 69 per outing (143rd in college basketball).

Kansas State grabs 32.4 rebounds per game (138th in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.2 boards per game.

Kansas State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

The Wildcats rank 164th in college basketball with 94.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 53rd in college basketball defensively with 86.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +258 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.2 points per game (121st in college basketball) and allow 66.6 per outing (71st in college basketball).

Montana State ranks 280th in the nation at 30 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 27.7 its opponents average.

Montana State connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (300th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.1%.

Montana State has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (133rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (84th in college basketball).

