Hawaii vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:39 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Rainbow Wahine took care of business in their most recent matchup 61-59 against UCSB on Saturday.
Hawaii vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Hawaii vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- On March 10, the Rainbow Wahine picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-62 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings.
- The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-62 over Long Beach State (No. 106) on March 10
- 61-59 over UCSB (No. 130) on March 11
- 68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on March 5
- 70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 161) on December 29
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 197) on February 11
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine put up 60.6 points per game (265th in college basketball) while giving up 59.6 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +32 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Hawaii has averaged 61.5 points per game in Big West play, and 60.6 overall.
- At home the Rainbow Wahine are putting up 59.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are averaging away (59.9).
- In 2022-23 Hawaii is conceding two more points per game at home (59.9) than away (57.9).
- The Rainbow Wahine are averaging 64.2 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 3.6 more than their average for the season (60.6).
