Friday's contest between the LSU Lady Tigers (28-2) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (18-14) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 78-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Rainbow Wahine took care of business in their most recent matchup 61-59 against UCSB on Saturday.

Hawaii vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Hawaii vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 78, Hawaii 53

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

On March 10, the Rainbow Wahine picked up their signature win of the season, a 67-62 victory over the Long Beach State Beach, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 106) in our computer rankings.

The Lady Tigers have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 over Long Beach State (No. 106) on March 10

61-59 over UCSB (No. 130) on March 11

68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on March 5

70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 161) on December 29

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 197) on February 11

Hawaii Performance Insights