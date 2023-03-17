The Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

The Ducks-Blue Jackets matchup can be seen on ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1, so tune in to catch the action.

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1

ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ducks vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/19/2023 Blue Jackets Ducks 5-3 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 274 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.

The Ducks' 172 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 68 21 36 57 64 28 41.7% Troy Terry 61 19 31 50 24 42 100% Cam Fowler 68 9 33 42 42 32 - Mason McTavish 67 16 24 40 26 22 41.4% Frank Vatrano 68 16 18 34 25 19 41.2%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have given up 252 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 28th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 175 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals over that span.

Blue Jackets Key Players