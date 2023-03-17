How to Watch the Ducks vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will meet on Friday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
The Ducks-Blue Jackets matchup can be seen on ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1, so tune in to catch the action.
Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSOH, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|Ducks
|5-3 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Ducks are giving up 274 total goals (4.0 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL action.
- The Ducks' 172 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|68
|21
|36
|57
|64
|28
|41.7%
|Troy Terry
|61
|19
|31
|50
|24
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|68
|9
|33
|42
|42
|32
|-
|Mason McTavish
|67
|16
|24
|40
|26
|22
|41.4%
|Frank Vatrano
|68
|16
|18
|34
|25
|19
|41.2%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have given up 252 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 28th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 175 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|65
|17
|45
|62
|43
|42
|-
|Patrik Laine
|52
|21
|25
|46
|34
|23
|37%
|Boone Jenner
|56
|22
|17
|39
|23
|24
|55.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|64
|7
|29
|36
|38
|26
|45.7%
|Kent Johnson
|64
|14
|18
|32
|30
|20
|26.7%
