Dennis Schroder's Los Angeles Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Schroder, in his last action, had 14 points in a 112-108 loss to the Knicks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Schroder, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.8 14.6 Rebounds -- 2.5 1.8 Assists 4.5 4.7 6.7 PRA 18.5 20 23.1 PR 13.5 15.3 16.4 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Dennis Schroder's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Pelicans

Schroder is responsible for taking 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

Schroder is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Schroder's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.4.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 113.3 points per game, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have allowed 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans concede 25.1 assists per game, 12th-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans allow 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 20 10 1 2 1 0 0 2/4/2023 37 7 2 10 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Schroder or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.