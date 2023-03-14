D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 112-108 loss to the Knicks, Russell put up 33 points and eight assists.

Now let's examine Russell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.0 20.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.9 Assists 6.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 31.5 27.4 29.8 PR 23.5 21.2 24 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.5



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Pelicans

The Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans are eighth in the league, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

Giving up 25.1 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 28 21 2 7 3 0 1 1/25/2023 39 19 3 5 3 0 2 12/28/2022 38 27 3 4 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.