Sunday's game at SECU Arena has the Towson Tigers (21-10) matching up with the Monmouth Hawks (17-15) at 2:00 PM ET on March 12. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 victory for Towson, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Tigers earned a 76-59 victory against William & Mary.

Towson vs. Monmouth Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Towson vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 69, Monmouth 61

Towson Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Tigers captured their best win of the season, a 64-56 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team (No. 64), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Towson is 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Towson 2022-23 Best Wins

64-56 over DePaul (No. 64) on November 27

69-61 at home over Drexel (No. 121) on January 22

73-67 on the road over Northeastern (No. 136) on January 27

76-67 at home over Stony Brook (No. 179) on March 2

67-65 at home over Delaware (No. 197) on February 3

Monmouth Schedule Analysis

The Hawks' signature win this season came in a 65-59 victory over the Drexel Dragons on March 10.

Based on the RPI, the Tigers have six wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, the most in Division 1.

Monmouth 2022-23 Best Wins

65-59 over Drexel (No. 121) on March 10

70-66 at home over Drexel (No. 121) on February 12

73-60 over Northeastern (No. 136) on March 11

54-49 at home over Northeastern (No. 136) on December 30

72-71 at home over Stony Brook (No. 179) on March 4

Towson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +169 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game to rank 84th in college basketball and are giving up 64.6 per contest to rank 184th in college basketball.

Towson is averaging 71.4 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 1.3 more points per game than its season average (70.1).

In home games, the Tigers are posting 7.5 more points per game (73.2) than they are in road games (65.7).

Defensively Towson has played worse in home games this year, giving up 64.9 points per game, compared to 63.5 in road games.

In their last 10 games, the Tigers have been racking up 76.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 70.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Monmouth Performance Insights